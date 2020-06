Two people were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries following a rollover on southbound I-580 near Mill Street.

It was reported around 12 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says the crash involved an Infiniti SUV. The two people inside the SUV had to be extricated.

Lanes were blocked for over an hour.

No word yet on what led up to the crash.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020