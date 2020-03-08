Two injured in Sun Valley fire; six people displaced

Two people were treated for injuries after a fire Sunday morning near the south end of Sun Valley, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reported.

The district did not report the extent of injuries but said the people were safe. Six people were displaced. The American Red Cross of Utah and Nevada will work to help those displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The district described the home as a total loss.

Both TMFPD and the Sparks Fire Department responded to the fire in the 4700 block of Skaggs Circle. The fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m.

