Suspect convicted for deaths of two at Fort McDermitt Indian Reservation

Stoney Martin Prior, 40, of McDermitt. Washoe County jail photo.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2018 at 6:10 PM PST
UPDATE AUG. 17, 2021: A federal jury has convicted Stoney Prior for murdering two women who were members of the Fort McDermitt Shoshone Paiute Tribe. Prior was found guilty of two-counts of second-degree murder in Indian Country.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 16, 2021.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested for the deaths of two people at the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe Reservation in far northern Nevada at the Oregon border.

Stoney Martin Prior, 40, of McDermitt was charged Wednesday with murder for the deaths of 40-year-old Amy Hinkey and 31-year-old Adeline Sam.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Prior shot one woman in the head and neck with a shotgun and the second in the arm, body, and head.

If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of life in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Magistrate William G. Cobb on Feb. 22.

Prior was originally taken into custody on non-related tribal charges January 31, 2018. Since being charged, he has been released to federal authorities from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

A search warrant was obtained and executed by federal authorities for a home at the Fort McDermitt Reservation late the afternoon of January 31, the day the bodies were found, and that’s when investigators determined the deaths were homicides. The Federal Bureau of Investigations, Bureau of Indian Affairs and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office continue to work on the investigation.

