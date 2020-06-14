Two concerts at Harveys canceled; six will be in 2021

Two concerts planned this year for the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys have been canceled and six others will be held in 2021.

Concerts by Bob Dylan and Kid Rock have been canceled, the casino announced.

A Phish concert has been rescheduled for July 20, 2021 and July 21, 2021. Dierks Bentley has been rescheduled for Aug. 22, 2021.

These concerts will be held in 2021 but no dates have been scheduled yet: Slightly Stoopid, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts and two shows by Kenny Chesney.

Harveys issued this statement about refunds or exchanges:

“If your event has been postponed or rescheduled, please hold on to your ticket as it will be valid for the new event. Should you be unable to attend the new date, please return to the point of purchase within 30 days of the new date being announced.”

“If you have purchased tickets from Ticketmaster, you will be automatically refunded for all canceled events.”

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

