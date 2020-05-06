Two arrested in graffiti investigation

Two suspects in a combined 296 acts of graffiti were arrested Tuesday by the Regional Gang Unit.

Myles Swain, 25, and Jada Dion Robertson, 21, were both booked on felony graffiti charges. Swain remained in custody on Wednesday night while Robertson was no longer in custody.

The RGU said Swain committed 252 acts of vandalism that cost $30,761.64 in damage and clean up costs, and Robertson committed 44 acts of vandalism that cost $5.371.08 to clean up.

Most of the graffiti was in the area of California Avenue, Idlewild Drive and Booth Street.

The Graffiti Enforcement Team cleaned up or painted over the graffiti.

Police asked people to report graffiti through Reno Direct at 775-334-2099 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900 or at www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

When graffiti is reported, it can be investigated and cleaned up, the RGU said.

