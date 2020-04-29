Two arrested in gas station burglary

Two men have been arrested and are facing burglary charges for breaking into a Sparks gas station.

According to Sparks Police, officers were called to the Sinclair Gas Station on Prater Way just after 9:30 P.M. Tuesday night for a commercial burglary in progess.

When they arrived, an officer spotted two men a few blocks away who matched the suspect descriptions provided by witnesses.

Video surveillance from the gas station confirmed the two men, Christopher and Edgar Correa, were the same men who committed the crime.

Police say the two broke a window at the gas station and stole items. Those stolen items were found on the men when they were confronted by police.

Both have been booked into the Washoe County jail and are facing charges of burglary, destruction of property and petit larceny.

