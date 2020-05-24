Two arrested after shots fired from west Sparks apartment

The Sparks Police Department arrested two men Sunday morning after several shots were fired from a west Sparks apartment.

Steven Cedano, 23, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer with a gun. Carlos A. Ortiz-Ramirez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of firing a gun from a home.

Police said at about 1:13 a.m. they received several calls about shots fired from an apartment in the 1600 block of Merchant Street. When police arrived, they saw two people, one of whom was Ortiz-Rameriz, leave the home.

A third person, Cedeno, left the apartment but then went back inside. Police called for him to leave the apartment and he did not. Police said they got a search warrant for the apartment and called out the special weapons and tactics team. Also, nearby apartments were evacuated.

“After making announcements for Cedeno to come out for several hours and SWAT operations, Cedeno finally came out and was arrested,” police said in a statement.

Ortiz-Ramirez later he admitted to firing a gun, police said.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

