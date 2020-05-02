Two arrested after leading deputies on chase in Gardnerville area

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Saturday after they led deputies on a chase in the Gardnerville area and had to be stopped by deputies.

Clayton Enox has warrants for his arrest in Carson City, the sheriff’s office said. Jasmine Simental was arrested on a drug-related charge.

The sheriff’s office tried to stop a 1999 gold Oldsmobile that did not have proper license plates Saturday about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Waterloo and Centerville lanes in Gardnerville. The Oldsmobile sped away at more than 65 mph and almost immediately lost a front tire, but continued on its rim, almost striking oncoming vehicles due to its inability to maintain its lane.

The car turned onto southbound U.S. 395 and lost a second tire but continued on two rims, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies boxed in the vehicle and then used a vehicle intervention technique to make it spin out and stop in a ditch on Jake’s Hill south of Rockbottom Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The car is not registered to either person. The sheriff’s office is trying to determine if it was stolen in Fallon.

No deputies were injured.

