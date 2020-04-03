Two Winnemucca men charged in gun theft case

Two Winnemucca men have been charged with trying to steal dozens of guns from a dealer in Winnemucca, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

George Wyatt Elms, 31, and Travis Klyn, 39, made their initial appearance Friday in federal court in Reno. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 16.

Elms is charged with gun theft and both are charged with conspiring to steal guns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Feb. 19 three people were able to break into a warehouse by removing a panel from the roof. One person wore what appeared to be a clown mask walking back and forth and shining a flashlight into the warehouse.

They dropped about 10 feet onto a nearby staircase, and then broke through a door. On surveillance video, one person used a pickaxe to break the glass of a gun case and the others loaded guns into their backpacks.

If convicted, both face five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the conspiracy charge and Elms faces another 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the theft charge.

The Winnemucca Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conducted the investigation.

