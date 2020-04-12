Two Oregon WWII veterans recover from COVID-19

Two military veterans from Oregon have collectively survived the Spanish Flu epidemic, the Great Depression and World War II.

Now according to the Department of Defense (DOD), 95-year-old Bill Kelly and 104-year-old William Lapschies have survived COVID-19.

The World War II veterans got the virus and have since recovered, which the DOD says it a huge feat because both men have underlying health conditions and the elderly have been a hard-hit age group.

In mid-March, Kelly complained of having a low-grade fever. He was tested for the virus, and he received a positive diagnosis on St. Patrick's Day and was told to quarantine in his bedroom.

Lapschies’ symptoms were mild, and he never developed respiratory issues, doctors said.

He tested positive for the virus, but by April 1 – his 104th birthday – he was declared coronavirus-free.

Lapschies’ family helped him celebrate by bringing him balloons and a cake, which they shared with him from an appropriate distance, of course. Caregivers took him outside for the first time in weeks, keeping social distancing in mind.

