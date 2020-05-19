'Twilight' actor found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas

Authorities say “Twilight" actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead last week in a Las Vegas condominium.

The Clark County coroner said Tuesday that foul play was not suspected in the May 13 deaths of Boyce and Natalie Adenike Adepoju. Boyce was 30. Adepoju was 27.

The coroner said their causes and manners of death won’t be known until toxicology test results are determined in several weeks. Police Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, said the deaths were not believed to be the result of a criminal act.

Boyce played Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film that starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

