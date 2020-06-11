Tuff Shed stands up to current economy

Here in the shop at Tuff Shed, it couldn't be any busier.

Workers help fill orders from customers who want a storage shed or extra room on their property.

Shop supervisor Justin Genz has been here for four years and says all of this has to involve teamwork.

“It is a very team atmosphere here,” says Genz. “We do as much as possible and keep everyone involved here. Not just secluded by themselves,” he says.

Genz says he doesn't know when they've worked harder. And he would be right.

The company here in Reno is one of the top-selling locations in the country.

That's as of April and May.

As a matter of fact, the company did more business nationwide last month than in its 39-year history.

The general manager says they knew there would be a change once residents were told to stay home and shelter in place,

“People are going to be nesting and when they nest, they start working on home; some studios home offices and things like that,” says Erik Leverson Tuff Shed General Manager.

Leverson says while most sheds sold are for storage only, these days homeowners have gotten more creative.

The sheds are being designed to hold a classroom, yoga studio, study, or office.

In the past customers could expect a kit at their homes two weeks after placing the order.

But current demand has now pushed that out to four weeks.

That's why the Tuff Shed in Reno is hiring.

Employees do not have to have construction or woodworking experience, just a desire to work with others and get the job done.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

