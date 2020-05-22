Trump orders flags at half-staff in memory of coronavirus victims

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- Flags are at half-staff at the White House in memory of the nearly 95,000 Americans who lost their lives to coronavirus.

This will also be the scene at government buildings and national monuments throughout the U.S. after President Donald Trump issued the order to mark the loss of life in the COVID-19 pandemic to date.

The virus continues to spread across the country, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

Flags will remain at half-staff until noon on Monday to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.