Truckee Thursdays postponed to August

The summertime street festival Truckee Thursdays has been delayed until August.

The Truckee Downtown Merchants Association and the town of Truckee made the announcement Wednesday.

“The decision was not made lightly and it painfully recognizes the impact it will have on all of our vendors and performers,” the town of Truckee said in a statement. “Informing this decision was Governor Newsom’s announcement of the phased reopening plan for the state of California. Mass gatherings are a component of the fourth and final stage.”

The decision protects the community and puts Truckee in alignment with California state orders.

