Truckee Police say missing 12-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: The Truckee Police Department says the missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe.

No other details were immediately released.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Truckee Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

There is heavy police activity in the Glenshire community which is east of Truckee.

Coralynn Buehner was last seen taking out the trash at her address on Royal Way and Donnington Lane.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 4’11’’, 90 lbs., and was wearing red shorts, a black sweatshirt, and a grey shirt.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call 911.

