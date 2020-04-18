Trees destroyed at Las Vegas park named after slain officer

Authorities are trying to identify the person or people who vandalized a park named in honor of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer ambushed and fatally shot while on duty in 2014.

City officials say Las Vegas deputy city marshals are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for the destruction of approximately 25 trees at Alyn Beck Memorial Park in northwest Las Vegas.

The damage valued at approximately $55,0000 was discovered Thursday. Some of the trees were lying in the parking lot and others were snapped from their base or had branches sawed off.

Beck and Officer Igor Soldo were killed by a couple. That couple later died in a gunfight with other officers.

