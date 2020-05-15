Travel restrictions for Sparks employees remains in place until further notice

Nevada is slowly loosening restrictions because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but the City of Sparks is keeping its strict travel policy for employees in place until further notice.

"Back in March, following the guidelines from the governor, CDC and Washoe County Health, we enacted a 14 day quarantine if you travel outside of the area," Sparks Fire Chief, Jim Reid, explained.

It doesn't matter if you drive, fly, walk or take a train, Reid said the policy requires people to self isolate when they return to the Silver State.

"We provide a service right? So we want to try to protect ourselves because we are going into other homes with other people so we don't want to possibly infect them," he said.

Reid said he is hopeful that this restriction will be loosened as more of Nevada's economy opens back up.

"With things getting better, the curve being flattened, we'll get some better guidelines from up above that will trickle down and we can loosen some things up," he said.

