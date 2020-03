Toyota adds 1.2M vehicles to US fuel pump recall

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall.

The company said Wednesday that the added vehicles bring the total to 1.8 million. In January Toyota recalled nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. for the same problems.

The company said Wednesday that about 118,000 vehicles in the January recall shouldn’t have been included.

Engine stalling can increase the risk of a crash, although the company wouldn’t say if there have been any.

The vehicles include trucks, SUVs, minivans and cars across the model lineups of Toyota and its Lexus luxury vehicle brand. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved one.

For more on vehicle recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

