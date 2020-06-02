Town of Truckee hosts peaceful vigil to honor non-white victims killed by police

As the world's outrage following the death of George Floyd and ongoing systemic injustice continues, on Tuesday the Town of Truckee held its own peaceful protest & vigil to honor people of color who've been killed by police while unarmed.

"To stand up for my brothers and sisters who've seen injustice forever," said Curtis Woodland, a Truckee resident. "We need to come together, we need to unify."

A group of Truckee residents, in accordance with local law enforcement, organized the peaceful vigil. Residents were asked to create their own signs, or choose a name from a long list of unarmed black or brown people who have been killed by police.

"It's been such a moving experience to see the community to come out, and be peaceful, but standing up for this injustice," said Damara Stone, a Truckee resident.

After gathering around 5 p.m., the entire group took a knee at 5:30 p.m., a moment of solidarity which lasted eight minutes.

"I think it was an intense moment for a lot of people," said Courtney Henderson, a Truckee resident who helped organize and monitor the demonstration. "It was really what we wanted it to be."

The Town of Truckee, a predominantly white area, showed it's aware of the privilege most of its residents have. The only moment of hostility, though brief, was when a passerby yelled "All Lives Matter," an obvious comment many see as degrading to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We can't dismiss that, there is a lot of privilege," said Henderson. "We need to stand with brown and black people and brown and black communities. If we don't we're complicit."

"If you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem," said Lauren Bobowski, a Tahoe City resident. "We really need to be out here, standing up for people who don't have rights."

"It's a system and it's terrible and it keeps on happening. Unless we get together, it's not going to change."

Among the hundreds of adults lining Donner Pass Road, there were also many families with small children. One family telling KOLO-8, they'll one day tell they're young daughter about this historic day in Truckee, and this critical moment in our country.

"Just show her that, as a family, we try to do the right thing, for all people," said Ryan Salm, a Truckee resident with his daughter nearby. "And for our community and those who need us."

There were no arrests made and Truckee Police were seen walking and driving through the peaceful vigil.

