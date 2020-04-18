Tornadoes, storms possible Sunday in Deep South

A chance of severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South.

The National Weather Service said numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina.

Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night.

The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South.

The National Weather Service said more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday.

Officials said at least 36 people were killed in the two-day outbreak of storms.

