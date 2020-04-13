Tips to help reduce your electricity bill

As people are quarantining at home, your power bill will most likely be higher. But there are ways to lower it.

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative announced they will not do member disconnections and will waive late fees during COVID-19. (MGN)

Cynthia Messina with NV Energy says small changes can make a big differences. Here are a few tips to lower your electricity bill:



Turn off power, when not using it.



Place computer on sleep mode or shut it down, when not in use.



Open curtains and let sunlight come into the room, instead of turn on the lights.



Invest in LED bulbs. Messina says those bulbs use less energy and last longer.



Only run full loads of dishes and cloths.



Keep all air filters clean.



Set your thermoset at 65 degrees during cooler temperatures and 78 degrees during warmer weather.



Use a power strip. It helps to make sure devices won’t be drawing power when it's not in use. It gives you the option to keep a few devices on.

Messina says customers can go to their NV Energy accounts to take an online assessment, it will highlight how you can decrease your bill.

If you are having trouble paying your electricity bill during this pandemic, NV Energy says to get in touch to work out a solution.

