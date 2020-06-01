New tip portal available for witnesses to Saturday night's downtown damage

The Northern Nevada Regional Intelligence Center, a collaborative group of intelligence analysts from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, and Sparks Police Department, has created an evidence portal that will allow community members to submit photos and/or videos from Saturday night’s events in downtown Reno.

Witnesses who wish to provide photos and emails should click here.

They will be asked to provide their mobile phone number (mandatory). Intelligence analysts prefer witnesses provide their names and email addresses as well; however, that information isn’t mandatory.

Once submitted, you will be sent a unique link to your cell phone where you can upload assets.

This evidence portal will provide a central location for intelligence analysts to house and view the data in order to identify those who participated in the violence downtown.

