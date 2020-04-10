Thunderbirds to thank front line workers during Las Vegas flyover

To show their appreciation, the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” will flyover Las Vegas in honor of front line responders battling COVID-19.

The flyover will take place during the afternoon of April 11, 2020 to show gratitude and support for the healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel in Las Vegas and around the nation.

The flyover will feature eight F-16 Fighting Falcons, soaring throughout Las Vegas starting at 2:30 PST and will last approximately 25 minutes.

“It is an honor to fly for the Americans at the forefront of our nation’s fight against the coronavirus,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader in a press release. “They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the support of the 685,000 total force Airmen of the U.S. Air Force for healthcare workers, first responders and COVID-19 essential personnel in Las Vegas and across the nation.”

People in Las Vegas will be able to see the flyover from their home and they are to continue to practice all social distancing guidelines during the event.

The USAF is asking people to refrain from traveling to landmarks and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.

“While our jets will be flying close together, we want stress that no one should travel or gather to see us fly,” Caldwell said in a press release. “We want Las Vegas residents to look up from their homes and enjoy the display of American resolve and pride while keeping front line coronavirus responders in their hearts during this unprecedented time in our nation.”

The Thunderbirds’ flight path will start at Nellis Air Base and take them through Centennial Hills, Summerlin, Spring Valley, along the Las Vegas Strip, and down to Henderson before returning to Nellis Air Force Base. USAF says people along the flight path can expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the site of high-performance fighter aircraft flying close in precise formation.

For more information, click here.

We are grateful to all front line #COVID19 responders working around the nation! Since we can’t thank these heroes face-to-face, we’re going to show our support from a safe social distance.. with a flyover/salute over Las Vegas, Sat. @ 2:30 PST.#VegasGoesBlue #StayHomeForNevada pic.twitter.com/btls888kgI — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) April 10, 2020

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020