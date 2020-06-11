Motorcyclist killed in crash near Stateline identified

June 16 update:

The motorcyclist killed in a crash near Stateline has been identified as 71-year-old Paul Bartell of Jackson, California.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Bartell was traveling eastbound on SR-207 and entered a right hairpin curve. Two motorcycles: a red 2016 Harley Davidson and a blue 2010 Harley Davidson were traveling in the opposite direction. The NHP says Bartell veered left, crossing the double yellow centerline, and entered the westbound travel lane wrong-way and directly in the paths of the two oncoming motorcycles. Investigators say Bartell hit the red Harley Davidson head-on and was then hit by the blue Harley Davidson.

6:15 p.m. update:

Kingsbury Grade has reopened, the Nevada Department of Transporation reports.

4:04 p.m. update:

There was one fatality and two others sustained non-life threatening injuries in the three-motorcycle crash on Kingsbury Summit, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

One motorcyclist was heading east and two were heading west, the NHP said.

The NHP expects the road to open shortly.

3:55 p.m. update:

One person has died and two people were taken to a hospital following a three-motorcycle crash on Kingsbury Grade, the Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District reports.

The area at Kingsbury Grade and Palisades Drive is expected to be closed until at least 6:30 p.m.

Original story:

Emergency crews are heading to a three-motorcycle accident on Kingsbury Grade at Palisades Drive.

The Nevada Highway Patrol describes it as fatal.

The Nevada Highway Patrol warns of possible delays for drivers in the area.

The crash was reported about 2:23 p.m.

