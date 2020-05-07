Three common mistakes found on unemployment insurance claims

The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino solved the problem for a furloughed employee trying and failing to file for unemployment insurance after he was featured on KOLO 8 News.

We'll post this report here as soon as possible, but until then here are three of the most common mistakes GSR's Human Relations Department is finding on its employees claims.

Director of learning and development, Jennifer Kenney:

The first week of the closure was also a pay week and when team members started those claims one of the questions is "What were your gross wages for the week of 3/15 to 3/21?" and nearly everyone put their entire paycheck, misunderstanding the question. It's about how much did you earn on those actual days, 3/15, 3/16, 3/17, 3/18, 3/19, 3/20, 3/21 so when we identified that's what a lot of our team members were doing we did a video on Facebook to show them exactly what it looks like what DETR is asking and how to get that information over so the fastest way for them to correct the claims at that time was faxing over copies of their paycheck stubs and we were also able to do that for them as well. Not every team member can accurately slice their paycheck in half and accurately report wages so for those team members now sure of how much to report we were able to go into our time management system and help them by calculating how much they make per hour and how many hours they worked those days so they have an accurate report.

Leave of absence as a reason for separation is another huge issue. So the default for DETR is that triggers a medical review and you're sent paperwork both in the mail and under 'my documents' on the UI website and it says were you able to work? What were your medical issues? And unfortunately for most people they misunderstand leave of absence versus a layoff or a furlough and there is no option for furlough in the unemployment system so many team members selected leave of absence, which put them into a medical queue so by sending over information they are an active team member. They are on furlough. They are not under medical advisement whatsoever we were able to remove some of those as well.

When a team member has challenges answering were they attending school or training that created a backlog and unfortunately that was something that just had to work through the system, but if we were able to show they were full time team members and they were active team members that really helped remove those restrictions from DETR. Originally in a non COVID world if you have schooling or training that you're attending you would have some limitations to your availability to work, but right now there are not schools physically in session so we were able to advise the team members by reviewing the website for DETR, we were able to advise them they they are able to select no even if they are enrolled in school because they're not actually attending school and it's not a falsification so that was affecting their weekly claims and was holding up their weekly claims. So school or training if you select yes on your weekly claim it will cause a delay on your claim. Now DETR has reported that they are working toward removing that road block so I'm not sure where that's at in the mix but we have advised our team members to select no, which is the truth even if they're enrolled in school they are not attending school.

