Three cars involved in crash on Longley and McCarran

Reno Police are investigating a three-car crash on S. McCarran Boulevard and Longley Lane.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Northbound Longley was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.

Police say a car going northbound ran a red light and hit another vehicle. The first car then rolled over.

The drivers sustained minor injuries.

