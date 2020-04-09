Third Reno VA Center employee dies

Another employee of Reno’s Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center, has died, the VA center announced Thursday.

Alex Gousev’s cause of death has not been confirmed, but the hospital said he died amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“I am frankly in shock and a bit at a loss for words, and so very sorry to bring this news to you,” Director Lisa Howard said. “We have lost another cherished member of our VA family today, Alex Gousev, and his wife Mary and son Alex Jr. lost their anchor.”

Gousey joined the Reno VA in 2007, working in Pathology and Laboratory Service and more recently joined its community care service.

Gousey’s death follows the deaths of nurse Vianna Thompson, also a community care service member, and the death of Bruce McAllister.

Meanwhile, the Veterans Administration reports there is one patient with COVID-19 being treated at the Reno VA and five outpatients. The Las Vegas VA hospital has five inpatient and 17 outpatient COVID-19 cases.

