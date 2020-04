The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe has established a curfew for its residents.

In conjunction with Governor Sisolak’s State of Nevada Declaration of

Emergency, the tribe has established a curfew of 10 pm to 5 am for the residences of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation.

According to a Facebook post, The only exceptions to the curfew are for emergencies and the use of essential services.

Violators of this order will be subject to a $100 fine.

