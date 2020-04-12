The Grille at Somersett cooks Easter meals so families can celebrate

Many churches and restaurants were closed on Easter Sunday.

The dining room was too at Somersett Golf & Country Club. But the kitchen was open which allowed staff to put together take-out meals for their members.

"We're just happy to be part of the community," said the facility's general manager Tim Smith.

The cooks inside the Grille at Somersett had their hands full this holiday. Last year's Easter dinner brought around 140 orders. This year's number rivaled that of 2019.

"Friday we were close to 65 reservations and now we're well over 120 and running out of product so all of our pre-orders are being filled," Smith said.

Given the threat of COVID-19 Smith said he's grateful his staff can serve anyone at all.

"Part of our operation allows us to use our turn-stand," Smith said. "It's where golfers come in at the turn for food. So we're able to use that as a to-go operation."

Golf is a sport for leisure. But the kitchen at the Grille is racing to fill orders of ham and salmon among other options. They're doing so safely despite the threat of COVID-19.

"Everybody is wearing masks and of course gloves and changing them frequently," according to Smith. "Our cleaning crew is here constantly and constantly cleaning the area where our guests come in."

Easter is one of the year's biggest holidays. Smith said it means more now to be able to feed those in our area.

"When you look around the country and you look at the religious services that are being interrupted and the family gatherings that are being interrupted (it's hard)," Smith said. "I know I'm not able to see my grand kids today, so it's very important that we can provide a nice meal for our clients and our guests here."

