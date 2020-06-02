The Greenhouse Project set to break ground on outdoor classroom

Exciting changes are coming to The Greenhouse Project in Carson City!

The nonprofit is holding a groundbreaking for its outdoor classroom at Carson High School on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Social distancing measures will be taking place.

This is a momentous day for The Greenhouse Project, which has partnered with the Carson City School District since 2011 in providing work-based learning opportunities for local students and other community youth. Over the past year, the Carson City School District has worked with TGP's Board of Directors, community members and students to design and plan for this construction project at the high school that will provide more ecucation and career opportunities for those who utilize it. The classroom and expanded office space was deemed a crucial next step due to the growing number of students and volunteers that want to be a part of its programs.

The overall budget for the construction project was $97,825. TGP raised $72,775 and a William N. Pennington grant of $25,000 was awarded.

The Greenhouse Project hopes to have the outdoor classroom ready for students at Carson High School in September.

TGP's mission is growing, giving and teaching for a healthier, greener, sustainable community. Much of the food grown through TGP goes to seven local organizations that serve the food-insecure in the communty.

The Greenhouse Project is a KOLO Cares Pillar Partner.

