Continued Support for The Greenhouse Project

“Once the Olympics were cancelled, I knew right away, we had to cancel this event. It just cannot happen this year,” said Karen Abowd, Co-founder and President of the Board of The Greenhouse Project in Carson City.

Abowd said it was a heartbreaking decision to call off this year’s Concert Under the Stars. It’s not only the biggest fundraiser of the year for The Greenhouse Project, but a fun-filled event that brings the community together. For the last eleven years, it has played a critical role in helping to support operations of the nonprofit as it works to teach students at Carson High how to grow food, while at the same time, grow fresh fruits and vegetables to give to those in need in the community. Abowd said she was in tears when she had to call the sponsors and let them know that the event would not be happening this year.

“I had a rock in my gut,” said Abowd.

But the response she got wasn’t what she was expecting.

“Overwhelmingly, it makes me choke up now, they support what we do and they stood behind and all maintained their sponsorship,” said Abowd.

Every single sponsor agreed to let The Greenhouse Project keep the sponsorship money they had sent earlier in the year-- adding up to around $60,000. Not a small commitment during these uncertain times, but sponsors like Carson City Toyota say The Greenhouse Project’s mission of growing, giving and teaching is vital for the community.

“For the future,” said Dana Whaley, General Manager of Carson City Toyota. “Helping the kids learn how to grow, plant and learn how to survive by growing their own food... we just think that's an important need for the future.”

That local backing means the future of The Greenhouse Project can continue and thrive, so its members can keep doing what they love. And they can continue to grow more fresh produce for those in need in the community. The Greenhouse Project, which receives no government funding, says the need is only going to increase during these challenging times. It plans to boost its production of produce to give to the food-insecure who rely on the donations.

“I am so grateful,” said Abowd. “We are an important service right now because we supply food to the most vulnerable who are food insecure and we need to keep them healthy too during this time.”