The First Tee of Northern Nevada eyes upcoming return to course

It was supposed to be the biggest spring yet for The First Tee of Northern Nevada. The non-profit had its biggest enrollment to date.

"It's driving me crazy, so I can only imagine what it's doing to the kids at home," said Chris Dewar, executive director of The First Tee of Northern Nevada. "And the the parents at home with their kids."

The First Tee is a youth development organization, teaching kids core values and life skills all through the game of golf.

"Most of the time, the kids in our program don't even know they're learning life skills or core values," said Dewar. "It's all integrated seamlessly through our golf lessons."

In accordance with The First Tee's national representatives and aligning with the PGA and LPGA, Dewar hopes the program's summer session can begin sometime in June.

"I think we've done a good job to prove golf is a safe social sport," said Dewar. "We're hoping in a few more weeks we'll have the green light to go."

But their days will look different. Dewar says they'll add more coaches to spread kids out throughout the course. They'll also increase their cleaning efforts and awareness.

"We're going to be very cautious about that and make sure we take the necessary steps to keep everybody safe," said Dewar.

Dewar says most families who signed up for the spring program stayed committed for the summer, but they're always welcoming more. To learn more, head here. The First Tee of Northern Nevada is a KOLO Cares Pillar Partner for 2020.

