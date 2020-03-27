The Depot now producing hand sanitizer

The Depot Craft Brewery Distillery is brewing up a new concoction that could help save lives.

"I never saw hand sanitizer in my future," admitted co-owner and head distiller Brandon Wright.

They have partnered with Renown to start producing Depot Hand Sanitizer. It's a way to give back, while also trying to stay afloat.

"The first interest was in supplying it directly to our neighbors here in downtown Reno. There's a lot of need for it, especially in the homeless community," added Wright. "Beyond that, as a way of helping sustain our business, we're looking for avenues to supply our state and federal agencies with the ethanol they need."

Ethanol is at a premium right now, and it's a key ingredient in sanitizer. It's also something that Wright and his employees can make with the products they already have on hand. It's a new venture that's come at a crucial time, with The Depot having to close its doors to customers.

"It's really heart-wrenching to show up here every day and know that there's not going to be any people coming in," added Wright. "But this is our way to continue to reach out to people in the community; to help where we can."

They've also had to close down their kitchen, losing thousands of dollars in the process. Making hand sanitizer is a way to encourage sales, throwing it in with every $25 purchase of their bottled or canned beer and hard alcohol; which is also discounted. There's a limit of five bottles of sanitizer per customer.

"If you just need the hand sanitizer, by all means come by and we'll give you some," added Wright. "We are asking for a three dollar donation just to make more."

It's a community effort. The Silver Peak has donated some equipment and alcohol to the project, with Seven Troughs pitching in more ethanol, and 10 Torr planning to make their own sanitizer.

"We're all pulling together and pulling in the same direction to try and help for the greater good right now."

The sanitizer will be available every Friday, starting tonight at the The Depot Craft Brewery Distillery

dock sale from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 325 E 4th Street in Reno.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

