Texas principal drove 800 miles to visit graduating seniors at their homes

It only took spending 80 hours driving 800 miles over 12 days for a Texas principal to visit 612 of his senior students.

Photo Courtesy: KTVT via CNN

Virdie Montgomery, principal of Wylie High School tells CNN, he was motivated to do these senior visits after looking at the calendar and realizing all the senior events that had to be canceled because of Texas’ stay-at-home orders over the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're a pretty tradition-laden school," he said. "These kids have seen everything that seniors before them got to do and man, they were just on the floor."

Wylie is about 28 miles outside of Dallas.

Montgomery tells CNN, he'd post the streets he planned to visit the day before so students had some sort of idea of where he was and when. The journey usually started at 10 a.m. and wrapped up around 5 or 6 p.m.

"Even now that I've done this, you still have that 'what else can I do' feeling, because I know how they feel, I know they feel like they're missing out," the principal said.

To read the full CNN story, click here. See the video story above.