Tesla to shut some factories, but not Nevada Gigafactory

Tesla announced Thursday it is shutting down factories in Fremont, Calif., and New York, but the Gigafactory east of Sparks will remain open.

The statement said the Fremont factory will have production suspended on March 23 and the New York factory will close as well, “except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains,” the statement said.

“Operations of our others facilities will continue, including Nevada and our service and Supercharging network,” the statement continued.

Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment on why the Fremont and New York facilities had production suspended but Nevada’s Gigafactory will continue to operate.

Tesla said it was in a good position to weather the suspension of production.

“Our cash position at the end of Q4 2019 was $6.3B before our recent $2.3B capital raise,” the company said in a statement. “We believe this level of liquidity is sufficient to successfully navigate an extended period of uncertainty. At the end of Q4 2019, we had available credit lines worth approximately $3B including working capital lines for all regions as well as financing for the expansion of our Shanghai factory.”

