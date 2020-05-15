Tesla picks Austin, Tulsa as finalists for new US factory

A person briefed on the matter says Tesla has picked Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as finalists for its new U.S. assembly plant.

The person says company officials visited Tulsa in the past week and were shown two sites. It wasn't clear if there were any other finalists in the mix.

The person didn't want to be identified because the site selection process is secret. The electric car maker has said it wants the factory to be in the center of the country.

The stakes are high. Tesla company has said the plant will be larger than its California factory that employs 10,000 workers.

