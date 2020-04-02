Teriyaki Madness, donors step up to feed healthcare professionals

With so many members of the healthcare industry working overtime because of COVID-19 many of them don't know when they'll be able to take a break to eat.

But Teriyaki Madness is making sure those hospital workers don't have to worry about their next meal.

"A nice fresh, healthy meal will mean the world to them. (They can) know their community is behind them," said Gillian Beerman, a Teriyaki Madness owner and operator.

'Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks' is the slogan Teriyaki Madness is pushing to make sure those who keep us healthy are fed.

"One of our franchisees had a donor that came to them and said 'hey, we want to provide food to the health workers.' They created a deal for them so they would subsidize some of the payment," Beerman said.

Your help at home is needed. Sending someone in the healthcare field a meal is as easy as going to the Teriyaki Madness website and donating $75. Teriyaki Madness, which is still open at The Summit, will then match that amount and deliver a box of food that will feed ten workers in the healthcare field in Reno, Sparks, or Carson City.

"We've got delicious white and brown rice, fresh veggies, and our two main popular dishes: chicken teriyaki and the spicy chicken," Beerman said. "All of our employees are very excited that there is something we can do locally to support the healthcare workers."

Although the initiative is new the restaurant is already taking orders. Why not donate and add one more order so those working on the front lines can be taken care of?

To make a donation and feed a healthcare professional in our area go to http://catering.teriyakimadness.com/

