Teklus and Pure Maintenance introduce Dry Fog to fight COVID-19

We're all looking for ways to stay safe during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Some techniques are more effective and efficient than others.

Sanitizing a surface with wipes seems to be the most common technique. But the sterilization doesn't really last all that long.

Teklus and Pure Maintenance teamed up to provide a service that will keep you and your family protected for 90 days. It's called Dry Fog.

The mist serves as a shower for your home or business by cleaning everything it touches. Shu Nomura, who co-owns Teklus, a construction and construction maintenance business, said Dry Fog is a quick way to kill off COVID-19.

"We turn our chemical into micro-particles so the Dry Fog keeps every object dry during and after the application," he said.

Furniture, floors, and even electronics will all go unharmed during the sterilization. Fred Sermon, who manages the Reno branch of Pure Maintenance, said the disinfection process takes just two easy steps.

"We're using an E.P.A. registered cold sterilant that will kill bacteria, viruses, and fungi."

That's just the first step. Many companies can disinfect, but according to Fred what comes next is the special part about his technique.

"We go back with the same application process and apply an anti-microbial sealant that will protect the area for up to 90 days," he said.

Sermon added Dry Fog has been around since the 1990's and is used to disinfect hospitals. Now the service can be transported anywhere.

For a 2,000 square foot space the companies will take roughly three hours to disinfect then protect your area. Nomura and Sermon will work with you on a custom price for your project.

"Some clients operate during the day so they want us to go over the site after hours or on weekends," Nomura said. "We're flexible to work with your schedule."

Teklus and Pure Maintenance have already sterilized one healthcare facility in Midtown Reno. Their goal is to disinfect as many areas as possible to keep everyone safe

To get in contact with them, or to schedule a Dry Fog service, click the link below:

