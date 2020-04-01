Teachers move to online forum as school is back in session

Teachers are turning their homes into their work spaces.

"We build our curriculum around relationships and you're trying to connect with their kids virtually is definitely new territory for us," said Galena High School teacher Beau Walker.

Beau and Nina Walker have both been teaching in the Washoe County School district for ten years

"When you're so used to seeing (students) all day for five days a week, six hours at a time it's definitely different going from that to, if you're lucky, 30 minutes a couple times a week," Nina recalled.

Beau is over at Galena while Nina develops young minds at Huffaker Elementary. Teaching from home is their new reality. But the transition hasn't been a complete 180 for the couple.

"We have both been lucky enough to have implemented Microsoft Teams in our classrooms this year," Beau said. "That's probably helped us a little bit with our transition. We both have experience with our kids."

The Walkers say the district already built a curriculum for the teachers for the next two weeks and they now have heard from the Governor that they'll need material through the end of this month. Instead of focusing on building lesson plans the teachers can now turn their attention to making sure every student is up to speed.

"We're able to reach out on so many levels, whether it's been an e-mail, whether it be Class Dojo, whether it be a zoom call," according to Nina. "We do have a lot of resources."

Beau added "a lot of teachers have now been exposed to new technology for the first time and hopefully when we step back into the classroom they'll be able to take some of the stuff they learned here through remote learning and bring that back into their classroom."

Technology is a huge help and the Walkers are hopeful this new style can create more learning opportunities in the future.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020