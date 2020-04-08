Tahoe mountain guide company selling gift cards during COVID-19 closures

Alpenglow Expeditions in Tahoe is one of many businesses that’s struggling amid COVID-19.

The mountain guide company offers local and international climbs and educational courses like avalanche safety.

According to owner and renowned climber, Adrian Ballinger, the company has 43 employees, but he had to cut that number to eight.

Ballinger hopes people can support the business by purchasing gift cards. He offered to personally help his local employees while business is at a halt.

“We’ve been asking for a lot of help from our community, we have been encouraging people to buy gift cards through our business, and we had a great outpour, and a great response.”

He continued, “We are potentially telling people we need dreams right now, and you can still dream about big trips, whether it’s a climb in Mount Everest, or day out rock climbing in Tahoe.”

Ballinger said the Sherpas he works with overseas have also received help from his business. He said these international guides are their only source of income.

“This is the only income for the entire year for their family, how they send their kids to real schools, what they need for planting crops for the next year, things like that, that has just all gone away.”

Ballinger said he’s not only at the mercy of the virus, but the weather too. The international climbs that were scheduled now are postponed until the fall.

Alpenglow Expeditions hopes to re-open in May for local climbs.

