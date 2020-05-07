Tahoe Food Hub helping customers, farmers, those in need

Everyone gets hungry. But not all food is created equal.

"(The farmers market is) really convenient, it's really safe, and it's really yummy," said Susie Sutphin, CEO of Tahoe Food Hub.

Tahoe Food Hub in Truckee has found a way to keep people fed while putting money in the pockets of farmers.

"The (farmers) don't have restaurants or direct to consumer (abilities right now)," Sutphin said. "For them what we're able to provide right now is this amazing outlet to get food out."

Sutphin compares the hub's online ordering process to a game of hot-potato. Once a customer submits what they want to buy they can pick up their order less than a day later.

"It's literally picked to order," she said.

The staff at Tahoe Food Hub takes cleanliness measures seriously. Every bucket is sanitized before the customer picks up their order.

"Customers can feel really safe," Sutphin said of the ordering process. "They're not coming in here. It's all curbside, they don't have to go into the grocery stores. It's all done online."

Tahoe Food Hub not only fulfills grocery lists, but it also keeps farms in business. There's even more to their operation.

Bill Kelly co-founded the market years ago and spearheaded an initiative to feed those in need. He calls it a Giving Box.

"I actually have some good friends of mine that are out of work and I actually told them about (the box)," he said. "They were overjoyed of the opportunity to be able to do this and have this service within our community."

Generous people have donated $10,000 to sponsor those who are out of work according to Kelly.

"It's pretty amazing to get a free box with high quality, sustainable, organic food being grown within 150 miles of our area," said Kelly.

Most families go through gallons of milk, cartons of eggs, and other specialty items on a regular basis. Tahoe Food Hub has all that. They're asking for people to keep stepping up so someone less fortunate can have food on their table, too.

To place an order visit the link below:

Tahoe Food Hub Order Link

To donate money or sign up for a Giving Box click below:

Giving Box Orders

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020