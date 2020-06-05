TMFPD offers water safety tips

As we head into warmer temperatures the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) has a good reminder for the community.

Captain Clint Hayes with TMFPD’s Water Entry Team said water rescues tend to pickup during this time of year. In the last three weeks Capt. Hayes said they’ve had three water rescues.

He said if you plan on getting in the water to have a plan and swim with a partner. Officials also said to have personal protective equipment on you like a floatation device, wetsuit, helmet or whistle. He also said to avoid drugs/alcohol and to be smart around water.

"Everybody tends to underestimate the temperature and the currents, so that is something you need to be aware of, wear what you need in case things go bad."

He continued, “This is just so preventable, any accident that happens in the water, can easily be prevented if you are wearing the right things, and doing the right things, planning ahead really.”

If you see someone struggling and cannot help officials said to call 911 and let dispatch know the location and what the person was wearing.

