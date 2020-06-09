TMCC political science professor says voter participation could be high in primary

TMCC Political Science Professor Fred Lokken said there could be a better voter turnout for the Nevada Primary this year.

Data from the Nevada Secretary of State’s website shows in June of 2018 Washoe County had nearly 258,000 active voters.

Washoe County Registrar of Voters said the county has nearly 292,000 active voters in June of this year.

According to Lokken, with the convenience of mail in ballots, motor-voter and same day registration we could see more people voting.

“It is a trend that is literally improving voter participation you have the ability to sit at the table and actually think about and look up information, it’s far more convenient than traveling to a voting booth, everything about it is very positive and they have plenty of security in place.”

He said Nevada is ranked 46th in the nation when it comes to voter turnout.

“The reality in America is we don’t have a problem with people voting too often, we don’t have a problem with voter fraud, we have a problem with people not voting period,” said Lokken.

Lokken also said the presidential race, the impacts of COVID-19, and the events that unfolded in Minneapolis could also give people a reason to vote.

“We have had a great deal that has influenced nonvoter participation the COVID-19 is real, the situations we had with the demonstrations, and the collapse of the economy, people not being employed."

Lokken continued, “That sometimes brings people into the political process, they’re really concerned, and they pay attention, to whether or not the people that are running could make a difference in the November election and going forward. I think we have reasons not to vote and we have reasons to vote and we are going to see that continue.”

