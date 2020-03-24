TMCC employee tests positive for COVID-19

Truckee Meadows Community College issued a warning Tuesday to faculty, staff and students after finding out an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The college said they were notified of the case Monday night, March 23, 2020.

The employee is at home in isolation, the college said.

TMCC said they are working with the Washoe County Health District, who will contact those who may have been exposed due to extended close contact with the patient and will determine if further testing is needed.

“TMCC will continue working collaboratively with the Washoe County Health District and all county, state, and federal health officials regarding COVID-19,” said President Karin Hilgersom. “The health and well-being of our students and employees remains our highest priority.”

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, TMCC closed all physical locations on Wednesday, March 18. Classes and services began being delivered remotely on Monday, March 23.

