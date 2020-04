Switzerland's iconic Matterhorn mountain was lit up with an American flag as a symbol of solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic.

On its Facebook page, Zermatt Matterhorn wrote, "Our thoughts are with all American people at this unprecedented time. We look forward to meeting again at the foot of the Matterhorn, we are all in this together."

Zermatt Matterhorn credited the light art to Gerry Hofstetter and photo to Gabriel Perren.

