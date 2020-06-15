Suspicious package found near Burger King in Gardnerville

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspicious package near Burger King in Gardnerville.

Authorities say roads are closed from Highway 395 South detour onto Waterloo Lane toward SR 756 and Northbound Highway 395 detour into Stodick Parkway around to Toler.

Nevada Highway Patrol is assisting Douglas Deputies with traffic, they say to expect a multiple hour delay.

Officials are asking that you please stay away from the area for your safety.

