Woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder

Nicole Dattke was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to 2nd Degree Murder.
Nicole Dattke was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to 2nd Degree Murder.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2019 at 2:39 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: A woman charged in the 2019 murder of a Sparks man outside the Campion Motel on 22nd Street has been sentenced to life in prison.

Nicole Dattke, 34, was sentenced last Monday in Washoe County District Court by Judge Kathleen Drakulich after previously pleading guilty to one count of 2nd Degree Murder.

Dattke must serve a minimum of 10 years before parole eligibility begins.

The investigation started back on September 28, 2019 after police found the body of 58-year-old Michael Krantz outside one of the apartments. He had been shot in the abdomen.

Sparks Police Detectives determined through surveillance video that Dattke had been at Krantz’ apartment overnight.

Detectives also learned that Dattke was a suspect in a reported firearm theft that took place on September 26th at a nearby apartment. A search warrant on Dattke’s boyfriend’s home was executed. Detectives found a gun box and other property matching the description from the theft. The gun was never recovered.

Forensic investigators determined that Krantz was killed with a gun matching the manufacturer and caliber of the stolen firearm. Additionally, clothing inside Krantz’ apartment contained Dattke’s DNA.

At the time of the crime, Dattke was on probation as a result of a 2019 Churchill County conviction for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle of Value $3500 or More.

At sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Amos Stege argued that the murder of Mr. Krantz was senseless and, with Dattke’s criminal history, a consecutive life sentence was warranted. Judge Drakulich agreed, and ordered a sentence of life in prison, to be served consecutive to the Churchill County sentence, which was 10 years in prison with parole eligibility after 4 years are served.

Dattke’s prior criminal history includes 4 felony convictions in Utah and two in Nevada for crimes of theft, escape and possession of controlled substances.

UPDATE: Sparks Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder on September 28, 2019.

Nicole Dattke, 34, is accused in the murder of Michael Krantz, 58, of Sparks.

Krantz was found dead near a motel on 22nd Street after officers responded to a disturbance call.

In addition to the Murder charge, Dattke was already in custody on charges of Child Abuse or Neglect, Possession of a Gun by a Prohibited Person, and several other charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead in a parking lot near 22nd Street and Victorian Avenue, Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Police responded to the area just before 7 a.m. on Saturday. They found the body of 58-year-old Micheal Krantz of Sparks. Police say he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation. If you know anything, call the Sparks Police Department or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

