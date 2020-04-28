Suspects cited for illegally dumping SUV in Sun Valley

Two men accused of illegally dumping a vehicle in Sun Valley were tracked down thanks to witnesses who contacted authorities.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to an open field off Pearl Drive around noon on April 26, 2020, after receiving two reports of men illegally dumping a white Ford Explorer. The suspects were gone when deputies arrived, but a witness provided information that led deputies to the area of El Rancho Drive, south of Wedekind Road.

Deputies found the suspects, who admitted to dumping the SUV, the sheriff's office said.

The suspects had the SUV towed from the field on Monday, April 27, along with a second vehicle that was tied to the investigation although there was no evidence that it had been dumped by the same suspects.

The sheriff's office reminds anyone who sees illegal dumping in progress to contact dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO with information including the location, suspect description, vehicle description, license plate number, and a description of the material being dumped.

You can also report an illegal dumping site through the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office app.

