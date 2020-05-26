Suspects arrested in string of vehicle burglaries at trailheads

A man and woman from California are facing charges accused in a string of vehicle burglaries at trailheads across Douglas County.

Carolyn Brinkman, 33, of Newark, and Harvis Berry, 35, of Elk Grove are both being held on $112,000 bail.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the two are suspected in six vehicle burglaries at trailhead parking areas - four happened at Lake Tahoe, and two happened in the Carson Valley between May 16 and May 23, 2020.

The sheriff's office said the suspects stole cash and credit cards and then used the victim’s credit cards at local stores immediately after the burglaries to purchase gift cards among other items.

Investigators obtained video of the suspects using the credit cards.

On Sunday, May 24th, investigators set up surveillance at a number of trailheads around Douglas County and within an hour the suspects were spotted casing vehicles at the Jacks Valley trailhead parking area.

The suspects were followed and pulled over in Carson City. A search warrant was executed on the suspect’s vehicle and investigators found a set of sophisticated vehicle burglary tools and over $6,000 in gift cards.

The suspects were arrested and are currently charged with four counts of vehicle burglary and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

