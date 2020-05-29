Suspect sought in Douglas County statutory sexual seduction case

Secret Witness is offering a reward of an undisclosed amount for information leading to the arrest of Caleb Proctor-Henry, 22, a suspect in a case of lewdness with a child younger than 16 and statutory sexual seduction, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

DCSO said they received information Proctor-Henry was in the Douglas County area but was avoiding law enforcement. DCSO said he also has warrants for his arrest in other jurisdictions.

Anyone with information about Proctor-Henry’s location is asked to call Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-782-9926 or 775-586-7255 or dispatch at 775-782-5126.

